Cooper orders flags in NC to half-staff in honor of Sen. Bob Dole

Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole...
In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole salutes after a speech at the Republican National Convention in the First Union Center in Philadelphia. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)(Associated Press)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered the lowering of U.S. and state flags to half-staff in honor of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole.

According to the announcement, the flags will be lowered at all state facilities immediately and remain that way until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, died Sunday. He was 98.

His wife, Elizabeth Dole, said in an announcement posted on social media that he died in his sleep.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

“Bob Dole was a true public servant who with humor, grace and dignity worked to make the United States stronger and safer. Our prayers go to Senator Dole’s family, particularly his wife, Senator Elizabeth Dole,” Cooper said in a statement.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the same duration of time in N.C., according to the official announcement.

