Cooper orders flags in NC to half-staff in honor of Sen. Bob Dole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered the lowering of U.S. and state flags to half-staff in honor of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole.

According to the announcement, the flags will be lowered at all state facilities immediately and remain that way until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, died Sunday. He was 98.

His wife, Elizabeth Dole, said in an announcement posted on social media that he died in his sleep.

Related: Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

“Bob Dole was a true public servant who with humor, grace and dignity worked to make the United States stronger and safer. Our prayers go to Senator Dole’s family, particularly his wife, Senator Elizabeth Dole,” Cooper said in a statement.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the same duration of time in N.C., according to the official announcement.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.