CMPD: Man dubbed ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s

CMPD officials said the first assault happened in 1990, while the last took place in 1999.
By Brad Dickerson and Caroline Hicks
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they have identified the perpetrator behind 15 sexual assault cases from the 1990s.

In the 90s, a suspect broke into residences in Myers Park and sexually assaulted several victims, police say.

CMPD officials said the first assault happened in 1990, while the last took place in 1999. In all but two of the cases, the victims were under the age of 18, according to law enforcement.

Police said the suspect was known as the “Myers Park Rapist,” based on the assaults happening in that community, and that he died in 2008.

With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified David Edward Doran, who was confirmed as the suspect

CMPD officials credited the department’s sexual assault cold case unit, which started in 2006, with developing a suspect through a DNA profile.

According to the CMPD, all of the victims were notified of the development ahead of the department’s announcement.

“There was a mixture of feelings. They were all grateful,” CMPD Sgt. Darrell Price said.

Stay with WBTV for more on this breaking story.

