CMPD to give update on sexual assault cold case investigations from 1990s
CMPD officials are going to give the update Monday at 2 p.m. at police headquarters.
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are set to discuss “major developments” Monday afternoon in a series of sexual assault cold case investigations.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the investigations are from the 1990s.
