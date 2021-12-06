NC DHHS Flu
CMPD to give update on sexual assault cold case investigations from 1990s

CMPD officials are going to give the update Monday at 2 p.m. at police headquarters.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are set to discuss “major developments” Monday afternoon in a series of sexual assault cold case investigations.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the investigations are from the 1990s.

Stay with WBTV for more information.

