CMPD to give update on sexual assault cold case investigations from 1990s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are set to discuss “major developments” Monday afternoon in a series of sexual assault cold case investigations.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the investigations are from the 1990s.

CMPD officials are going to give the update Monday at 2 p.m. at police headquarters.

Stay with WBTV for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.