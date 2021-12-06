Cabarrus Sheriff announces reelection bid

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw announced today that he has filed for re-election with the Cabarrus County Board of Elections for the Office of Sheriff. Sheriff Shaw will be seeking his second term as the County Sheriff.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Cabarrus County as your Sheriff,” Sheriff Shaw said in a statement. “Over the past three years we have been able to make great progress in many areas of the Sheriff’s Office to include personnel, operations and equipment, while also facing the challenges the pandemic has brought to our community.

In the area of personnel, we have been able to recruit officers and staff to ensure we have the personnel resources needed to protect Cabarrus County. Our position vacancy rate is among the lowest in the state of North Carolina for agencies our size. We have been able to implement a new work shift model that allowed us to move away from rotating shifts to permanent shifts. Other personnel improvements were also made in the areas of training, human resources, professional development and the detention center.

Operationally, we have focused on proactive crime reduction strategies, traffic education and enforcement, and drug distribution suppression. I also formalized our Professional Standards Division, which focuses on accountability and transparency throughout our entire organization. This is to ensure that our employees are held to the highest standard.

Through the utilization of grants and budgeted funds we have been able to update our equipment and launch new programs. In 2020, we started our Body Worn Camera Program for the Sheriff’s Office. We have also made improvements in technology utilized in criminal investigations. These improvements include advancements in fingerprint and ballistic evidence collection and comparison from crime scenes.

We as a team have been able to make significant accomplishments, while also dealing with a pandemic that has effected all of us on some level. Although the last three years have brought some substantial challenges, I am honored to serve as the Sheriff of Cabarrus County. I will always work tirelessly to protect Cabarrus County and its citizens. I pledge to continue to put the people of this great county first and to treat everyone equally and fairly.”

Sheriff Shaw has more than 30 years’ experience in law enforcement. Shaw spent many years with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and served as the agency’s deputy director before retiring in 2015, when he joined the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to oversee the criminal investigation division.

Shaw became the 38th Sheriff of Cabarrus County in 2018.

