Cabarrus County property tax bills due soon

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: We’re a month away from the first week of 2022, which also brings the grace period deadline for paying 2021 real estate and personal property tax bills.

Tax bills go to property owners listed on tax records as of Jan. 1, 2021. Taxes are based on the January 2021 value of real properties, and property tax rates set by County and municipal officials in June.

The original due date of bills was September 1, but taxpayers are given the three-month window to pay before penalties kick in. After January 5, 2022, property owners are subject to interest charges, collections and/or tax foreclosure.

A simple way to pay

By visiting mycabco.cabarruscounty.us or downloading the myCabCo app, users can create a single, secure wallet that stores all payment, profile and transaction information in one place. From there, users can set up alerts and keep track of their receipts. Payment takes just a few clicks. A paperless billing option is also available, along with:

An easy-to-follow chat-style walkthrough for a simplified payment process

A shopping cart that that helps you save on service fees by paying multiple bills at once

The ability to schedule partial payments, which can help users budget over a longer period of time

The ability to register and save properties for even easier payment steps next year

The free myCabCo app is available at the Apple and Android app stores. Access the service online at myCabCo.cabarruscounty.us.

To ease the financial burden of paying annual real estate or personal property tax at one time, the County’s tax collections department will work with taxpayers throughout the year on payment plans that pay the bill in full by the delinquent date. The taxpayer is responsible for contacting the collections office to request the payment plan option.

Cabarrus County real estate and personal property tax can be paid in the following ways:

Via the myCabCo website ( myCabCo.cabarruscounty.us ) or app using a credit or debit card

By mail using the envelope and coupon provided with the bill

In person at the Cabarrus County Tax Collections office at the Government Center, 65 Church St. S, Concord.

For questions or online payment assistance, call the Cabarrus County Tax Collector at 704-920-2119 or email taxinfo@cabarruscounty.us.

