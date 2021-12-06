Butler High School implementing new rules following rise in fights

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Students at Butler High School in Matthews will follow new rules as they arrive at school Monday.

Principal Vincent Golden sent out a letter to students and parents last week. It said that due to an increase in fights, all students will now have to participate in conflict resolution training.

Additionally, students are banned from recording any fights at school. If they’re caught doing so, administrators will take their phones and they could face up to five days of out-of-school suspension, according to administrators.

Students who refuse to disperse during a fight could also be suspended up to two days.

Golden says he hopes the changes will be a deterrent and maintain a positive and safe learning environment.

The decision comes after several incidents of violence have taken place at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Last week, a fight prompted a lockdown at Harding University High School. School officials said in a message to families that a gun was found in a backpack during a search by police.

Police said two minors were charged for their involvement.

A couple of weeks ago, Mallard Creek High School had to be placed on lockdown due to a series of fights.

Police said 17 people would be charged in connection with those fights.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.