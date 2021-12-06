NC DHHS Flu
72-year-old man found dead inside Hickory apartment after last being seen Thanksgiving weekend

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 72-year-old man has been found dead in Hickory after he was last seen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to Hickory Police, the 72-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment at Preston Ridge off Startown Road.

Police are not calling the death suspicious at this time as they await autopsy results. Officials did not say if there were signs of trauma on the man’s body.

Officials say the man appears to have been dead for multiple days.

The man has not been identified but officials say his car was missing after he was last seen over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Police are talking to neighbors as the investigation continues.

