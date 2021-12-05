NC DHHS Flu
UNC to face South Carolina in Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte

Duke's Mayo Bowl
Duke's Mayo Bowl(Duke's Mayo Bowl)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The battle of the Carolinas is headed to Charlotte as the UNC Tar Heels will face the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl to cap off their seasons.

The game will be played on Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium at 11:30 a.m. It’ll be broadcast on ESPN.

UNC finished its season 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC, while the Gamecocks also finished 6-6 with a 3-5 record in the SEC.

The Tar Heels will be making their fifth appearance in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and first since 2013. They are 1-3 in the bowl game and 4-5 all-time at BoFA Stadium.

South Carolina is making its second appearance in the bowl game, appearing in 2018 and losing to Virginia. The Gamecocks are 3-2 all-time at BofA Stadium.

The 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl marks the 20th anniversary of the first bowl game to call the Carolinas home and has welcomed 944,065 fans to Charlotte since its inception.

This will be the 59th meeting between UNC and USC. The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 35-19-4.

