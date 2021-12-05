‘Please turn yourself in:’ Family of woman killed on Thanksgiving Day in hit-and-run pleading for justice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends held a vigil Saturday honoring the life of their loved one killed in a hit and run crash on Thanksgiving.

Gospel music enveloped the front yard where 59-year-old Cecilia Wallace used to live. Blue balloons were strung on the mailboxes in the culdesac where Wallace frequently took her daily walks.

Saturday afternoon’s candlelight vigil and balloon release honored her legacy as police continue to search for the person who took her life.

“She was just all-around a beautiful beautiful person, and she’s truly going to be missed,” said Wallace’s landlord and friend Melissa Hill.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Sunset Road round 10 p.m. Thursday, November 25.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman was in a crosswalk and crossing Sunset Road when she was struck by a fire-red, two-door Ford Explorer, authorities said.

According to the CMPD, the driver of the Explorer immediately drove off and was last seen heading west on Sunset Road toward Peachtree Road.

Cecilia Wallace (Family photo)

Authorities released a photo of the vehicle, a red 1995 to 2001 Ford Explorer that they said should have damage to the front end.

“Please turn yourself in. You left a family without a mother, without a sister, you left a community without a friend,” Hill said.

“It’s about justice for CeCe, auntie, mama, grandma, sister, friend - that’s what we’re fighting for,” said Wallace’s neice, Donna Clay.

Affectionately known as CeCe, Wallace was often seen walking through the neighborhood, and enjoying movie nights at the library.

Friends say she was the perfect neighbor, outgoing, and always willing to lend a helping hand.

“She looked out for me when nobody else would look out for me. It ain’t a thing in this world I would ask her to do for me and she’d do it,” one woman said.

Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of either the driver or the Explorer is asked to call 911 and report it immediately.

You can also call Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip, the number is 704-334-1600.

