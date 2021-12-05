Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady fired

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With only a handful of games left in the season, the Carolina Panthers have let go of one of their own.

The team announced Sunday offensive coordinator Joe Brady would no longer be working with the team.

Brady was hired by the team in 2020 after working at Louisiana State University.

The Panthers will play their next game Sunday, Dec. 12.

This is a developing story.

