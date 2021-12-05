NC DHHS Flu
Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady fired

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL...
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With only a handful of games left in the season, the Carolina Panthers have let go of one of their own.

The team announced Sunday offensive coordinator Joe Brady would no longer be working with the team.

Brady was hired by the team in 2020 after working at Louisiana State University.

The Panthers will play their next game Sunday, Dec. 12.

This is a developing story.

