No. 20 La.-Lafayette tops App St. 24-16 for Sun Belt title

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) evades a tackle by Appalachian State linebacker...
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) evades a tackle by Appalachian State linebacker Logan Doublin (40) before scoring a touchdown in the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Brett Martel (Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis scored on a career-high 56-yard run and passed for another touchdown, and No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette capped off soon-to-be Florida coach Billy Napier’s time with the Ragin’ Cajuns by defeating Appalachian State 24-16 in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

Emani Baily rushed for 117 yards including a 35-yard touchdown to give the Cajuns a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter.

Lewis passed for 210 yards without a turnover and finished with 43 net yards rushing as Louisiana-Lafayette lengthened its school-record winning streak to 12 games.

Cameron Peoples ran for a 43-yard touchdown for Appalachian State.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

