Niners edge past George Washington, 86-79

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A 26-point scoring output from junior Jahmir Young and a double-double from senior Clyde Trapp pushed the Charlotte men’s basketball team past George Washington, 86-79, on Saturday at Halton Arena.

The win is Charlotte’s (4-3) second consecutive over the Colonials (2-8) and marks the first time the Niners have won back-to-back games in the series since 2008 and 2009.

Young’s 26 points came on an efficient, 6-of-11, shooting night from the field, while knocking down three of his six attempts from 3-point range.

Young also buried all 11 of his attempts from the charity stripe, dished out four assists and pulled in a trio of rebounds.

Trapp had one of his most efficient outputs since arriving in the Queen City, pouring in 19 points and bringing in a game-high 12 rebounds.

Trapp shot 7-of-14 from the field and was a menace on the glass all afternoon long.

Graduate student Austin Butler added in a season-high-tying 17 points on 7-of-13 from the field, while also pulling in eight boards, three of which came on the offensive glass.

Freshman Aly Khalifa was the fourth Niner in double-figures, scoring 10 points on a 5-of-7 mark from the field. Khalifa was also an integral part of the Niner offensive machine on Saturday, dishing out a team-high six assists.

The opening half was largely a back-and-forth affair with the sides exchanging runs across the opening 15 minutes.

Over the final five minutes, the Niners broke things open with a 16-4 run to take a 41-29 advantage into the locker room.

Out of the break, the Colonials continued to go bucket-for-bucket with CLT, but never got closer than six points.

Efficient shooting from the foul line and a few timely stops gave Charlotte its 86-79 victory at the final buzzer.

MIR FINDS HIS BAG AGAIN

After scoring just 10 points against Davidson on Tuesday, junior Jahmir Young poured in a season-high 26 points, marking his fifth 20-plus point scoring output in just seven games played. Young is now just 49 points away from becoming the 29th Niner to reach 1,000 career points.

TO THE RIM AT WILL

Charlotte outscored GW, 44-34, in the paint and seemingly got to the rim as it pleased in the second half. All of those trips to the paint resulted in Charlotte shooting 21 attempts from the foul line.

UP NEXT

Charlotte hits the road for a pair of true road contests next week, beginning in Fayetteville, Arkansas for a Tuesday night date with the Arkansas Razorbacks. The opening tap from Bud Walton Arena is slated for 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

