NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Early morning shooting at north Charlotte mobile home park leaves one dead

The shooting is believed to have taken place in one location, but the body was found half an hour away
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in north Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police got a call around 2:49 a.m. Dec. 5 for an assault with a deadly weapon at the 1000 block of Ann Elizabeth Drive, in the Kingswood mobile home park. They didn’t find anyone hurt, but were told someone was taken to the hospital by a third party.

About half an hour later—at 3:27 a.m.—they were called out to the 2000 block of East Independence Boulevard for reports of a gunshot victim in a car. When they got on scene, they found an adult man had been shot. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

CMPD clarified on their Twitter page later that the homicide occurred at the Ann Elizabeth Drive address.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Wright is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company calls it a line-item charge. It’s going to help Duke recoup the costs to repair...
Duke Energy to add new charge to bill
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Kemberly Marshall
Woman arrested after passing out in Union Co. elementary school parking lot
This "price increase notice" sign is posted at Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa.
Iconic Charlotte hamburger restaurant increases prices amid rising costs
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

Latest News

Early morning shooting at north Charlotte mobile home park leaves one dead
Early morning shooting at north Charlotte mobile home park leaves one dead
‘Please turn yourself in:’ Family of woman killed on Thanksgiving Day in hit-and-run pleading...
‘Please turn yourself in:’ Family of woman killed on Thanksgiving Day in hit-and-run pleading for justice
College football fans refuel Charlotte’s economy during ACC Championship
College football fans refuel Charlotte’s economy during ACC Championship
Community pays tribute with blue lights for Mount Holly Officer Herndon, killed in line of duty...
Community pays tribute with blue lights for Mount Holly Officer Herndon, killed in line of duty nearly a year ago