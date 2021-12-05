NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections arrives in New Orleans

FILE - People pause to look at Norwegian Cruise Line's ship, Norwegian Breakaway, on the Hudson...
FILE - People pause to look at Norwegian Cruise Line's ship, Norwegian Breakaway, on the Hudson River, in New York, on May 8, 2013. Ten people aboard the cruise ship, approaching New Orleans, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday night, Dec. 4, 2021. The Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 and is due to return this weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release. Over the past week, the ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(Richard Drew | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 10 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 has docked in New Orleans. Local news outlets confirmed the Norwegian Breakaway had arrived in the city.

The Louisiana Department of Health said in a late Saturday news release that over the past week, the ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico. Norwegian Cruise Line said all of the identified COVID-19 cases involved people without symptoms.

Norwegian said each person on board was being tested for the coronavirus before disembarking. Officials said anyone who tests positive will either go directly home or self-isolate in accommodations provided by the cruise line.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemberly Marshall
Woman arrested after passing out in Union Co. elementary school parking lot
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
The company calls it a line-item charge. It’s going to help Duke recoup the costs to repair...
Duke Energy to add new charge to bill
This "price increase notice" sign is posted at Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa.
Iconic Charlotte hamburger restaurant increases prices amid rising costs
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
Chris Cuomo was accused of harassment days before CNN firing
One of the brush fires came very close to burning down a structure.
Cabarrus firefighters kept busy with brush fires
“A disappointing day today with two crashed cars in the penultimate race of the year. -Team...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team struggles in Saudi Arabia
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL...
Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady fired