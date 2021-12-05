Cooler for Sunday, with a First Alert for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler temperatures return for Sunday, with afternoon temperatures ranging from the lower 60s around Charlotte, to the upper 40s in the mountains.

Isolated rain is possible for Monday, yet a First Alert has been issued for Wednesday with more widespread rain expected.

Cooler Sunday afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies.

A few rain showers Monday, mainly west of I-85.

First Alert Wednesday: Widespread rain is expected

Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast (WBTV)

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly, with overnight low temperatures cooling into in the 40s across the piedmont and mountains.

Sunday afternoon will be cooler, with high temperatures in the lower 60s around Charlotte, and upper 40s in the mountains, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Isolated rain is possible for Monday, with the best chance for rain staying west of I-85, and across the NC foothills and mountains. Monday will remain mild, with high temperatures near 70° for Charlotte, with 50s in the mountains.

Tuesday will feature a few spotty showers, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s for the piedmont, and lower 40s in the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday, to highlight higher chances for more widespread rain. Wednesday will remain cool, with lower 50s in the piedmont and 40s in the mountains. Rain is expected to develop through the day, so you will need some rain gear.

A few spotty showers may linger for Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the 50s for Thursday and 60s for Friday.

Next weekend is looking mild, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, with a few rain showers possible.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

