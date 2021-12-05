Cooler end to the weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After an abnormally warm and dry period, cooler and more unsettled conditions are in the forecast. The best chance of rain in the short-term forecast remains Wednesday and a First Alert is in place.

Closer to average today

Large temperature swings ahead

Multiple chances for rain through next weekend

We were one degree shy of the record high temperature of 76 degrees yesterday, but with last night’s cold front to our south, we’ll only reach the low 60s this afternoon. Expect mainly dry conditions today as clouds gradually pick up from here.

That frontal boundary will lift northward as a warm front into the start of the week, allowing for a mild Monday morning. Lows will bottom out around 50 degrees, with highs reaching the low 70s before a cold front moves overhead.

The mountain region will have the best chance of rain tomorrow afternoon, with scattered to isolated showers possible for the rest of us by the evening commute. Although this won’t bring much help to the ongoing severe drought in the Charlotte Metro area, we’ll have a couple of more opportunities for rain within the seven-day forecast.

Wednesday is a First Alert day as rain across the region remains likely. The question will be how much rain we see and who gets the most... Something else to keep in mind about the mid-week time frame is how much cooler we’ll be.

Rainfall over the next seven days (First Alert Weather)

Expect highs only in the low-mid 50s Tuesday through Thursday.

We’ll gradually warm up into the upcoming weekend, but rain chances will be climbing as well. Several disturbances moving overhead could spark some showers Friday before another cold front arrives next weekend. By the time the 7-day forecast is said and done, we could see a total of 1-2″ of rain. Stay tuned for frequent rain timing and amount updates!

Have a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

