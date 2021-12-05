Community pays tribute with blue lights for Mount Holly Officer Herndon, killed in line of duty nearly a year ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been nearly a year since Tyler Herndon, a Mount Holly hero, died while in the line of duty.

Herndon, a Mount Holly police officer, was fatally shot on Dec.. 11, 2020, while responding to a breaking-and-entering call.

Residents continue to honor Herndon by shining blue lights throughout Mount Holly.

Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Avery Herndon (Mounty Holly Police Department (Custom credit) | Mounty Holly Police Department)

Houses and businesses will shine those blue lights from Dec. 4 until Dec. 11 to pay tribute to Officer Herndon and his family.

Joshua Funk, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in Herndon’s death.

Police said officers tried to engage with an armed breaking and entering suspect when the shots were exchanged between Funk and several Mount Holly officers, including Officer Herndon.

Funk and Officer Herndon were both shot, officials said, and at least one other person was hurt. Officer Herndon was taken to Caromont Main where he was pronounced dead.

He had been with the Mount Holly Police Department for less than two years and was only two days away from his 26th birthday.

