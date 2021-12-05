College football fans refuel Charlotte’s economy during ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shining lights were brightly displayed from Bank of America Stadium.

Wake Forest and Pittsburgh battled for the ACC Football Championship Saturday evening in uptown Charlotte.

The big game drew fans from out of state, making a bigger impact than expected.

Last year, the ACC Championship had very limited fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this was before vaccines were administered.

Now, Bank of America Stadium is filled with college football fans, and bars and restaurants were packed with patrons.

“It’s nice to come to see a different stadium,” a football fan said. “It’s really exciting that we are here.”

“We like to walk around, see all the different sites,” another fan said. “Try all the restaurants, bars, and even visit the NASCAR museum.”

But this championship is bigger than just the game. One year ago, it was a different story.

The hotel rooms and restaurants once bare are now filled again.

“Get food drinks and hang out with alumni,” a fan said.

Fans are once again refueling the Queen City’s hospitality industry.

“To be the champion of the whole conference? That’s huge,” a fan said.

