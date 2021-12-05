NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: 1 dead, 3 injured in northeast Charlotte wreck

The deceased was not wearing a seatbelt
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were injured and one killed after a two-car crash Saturday afternoon off Grier Road.

Emergency crews were called to a wreck near the 7400 block of the road just before 2 p.m. Dec. 4.

Two cars had heavy front-end damage at the scene—a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon.

The driver and two juvenile passengers of the Chevrolet were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Albert Bradford Jr., was ejected from the Ford and pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Bradford was headed west when the car ran off the right side of the road. He overcorrected, crossed into oncoming traffic, and hit the other car.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, ext. 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

