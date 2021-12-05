NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus firefighters kept busy with brush fires

One of the brush fires came very close to burning down a structure.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite the state issued burn ban for North Carolina, and the additional local ban in place for Cabarrus County, firefighters have been kept busy responding to brush fires. On Sunday, one brush fire came very close to damaging property.

On Saturday the Midland Fire & Rescue Department responded to a brush fire on Hwy 24/27 East near Jim Sossoman Rd. Midland units on the scene reported three large piles of brush burning. Firefighters extinguished that fire and noted that the piles had been set on fire in an attempt to dispose of the debris.

According to Midland Fire, that call was the 7th illegal burn it responded to on Saturday. On Sunday, a brush fire was reported on Mt. Pleasant Rd. South near Carriker Rd. Firefighters reported that at least one acre was freely burning in the woods. Firefighters, with the help of the North Carolina Forest Service, were able to put the fire out, but noted that it came very close to burning down a structure on the property.

The burn ban remains in effect until further notice.

