Brajkovic hits milestone, Davidson win fifth straight

Press release provided by Davidson Athletics

DAVIDSON — Davidson scored 13 of the game’s first 15 points Saturday afternoon and led by double digits throughout a 70-46 win over William & Mary in Belk Arena.

It’s the fifth straight win for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-2, while allowing a season-low in points.

Luka Brajkovic scored a team-high 16 points and became the 53rd Wildcat to join the 1,000-point club, hitting the milestone on a dunk at the 17:45 mark of the first half to complete a 9-0 Davidson start.

Foster Loyer scored 15 points, and Hyunjung Lee turned in his third double-double in four games with 12 points and 10 boards.

The Tribe’s first field goal came at the 12:20 mark of the first half, as the Wildcats built a 35-20 lead by the intermission. Davidson’s first-half lead peaked at 19 points, following a Grant Huffman layup that made it 33-14 with 3:58 left in the half.

Davidson opened the game with points on six straight possessions. Lee was fouled on the first and hit two free throws, then found found Michael Jones for a layup on the next. A Loyer trey made it 7-0 before Brajkovic’s dunk, and Lee followed with a jumper and two more free throws to make it 13-2.

Connor Kochera led the Tribe with 18 points and cut the Davidson lead to 13 with a bucket three seconds into the second half. But the Wildcats answered with a 7-0 run on baskets from Brajkovic and Loyer to push the lead to 20 points for the first time.

Davidson finished with a 49-29 advantage on the glass, including 13 offensive boards and outscored the Tribe 30-8 in the paint.

Up Next

The Wildcats will play their final road non-conference game of the year when they visit Northeastern on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.