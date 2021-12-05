NC DHHS Flu
Ball, 3 other Hornets in NBA’s health and safety protocols

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court while guarded by Indiana...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court while guarded by Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Four Charlotte Hornets players, including last year’s Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, have been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday, an indicator they have tested positive of the coronavirus.

Along with Ball, guard Terry Rozier, center Mason Plumlee and forward Jalen McDaniels will be sidelined for at least 10 days, or until they have recorded two negative tests in a 24-hour period.

Barring more positive tests, the Hornets would meet the NBA’s minimum required eight players to play their next scheduled game Sunday night at the Atlanta Hawks.

The team is scheduled to depart for Atlanta on Saturday.

Charlotte’s last game came Wednesday night at Milwaukee.

