NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wake Forest, Pittsburgh fans bring the energy ahead of ACC Championship Game in Charlotte

Wake Forest, Pittsburgh fans bring the energy ahead of ACC Championship Game in Charlotte
Wake Forest, Pittsburgh fans bring the energy ahead of ACC Championship Game in Charlotte(WBTV)
By Ron Lee
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of the ACC will be determined Saturday night in uptown Charlotte.

Pittsburgh Panthers play Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Fans of both schools were out in Charlotte ahead of the game, filling the city, and some enjoying a little trash talk.

Wake Forest fans were heavily outnumbered as Pitt fans came by the busload Friday night.

FanFest and other events on Friday surrounded the hype of the championship game.

As students at Wake Forest were turning the campus into a two-ply winter wonderland by chucking bathroom tissue everywhere in celebration, hundreds of Deacon fans poured out to FanFest in Center City to enjoy the atmosphere before the big ACC Championship.

Of course, they weren’t alone.

“Hail to PITT!,” said a Pittsburgh fan.

Wake Forest, Pittsburgh fans bring the energy ahead of ACC Championship Game in Charlotte
Wake Forest, Pittsburgh fans bring the energy ahead of ACC Championship Game in Charlotte(WBTV)

Panthers’ fans also rallied.

In fact, Pitt fans told WBTV that every bus and plane seat have been taken, and if you want to see the game, you’ve got to make the seven-hour drive.

“I don’t want to jinx it, but we’re so confident,” a Pittsburgh fan said. “We already have reservations for Atlanta in hopes Pitt wins and goes to the Peach Bowl.”

Some fans didn’t even have a dog in the fight.

“Go Syracuse,” a FanFest attendee said.

Saturday’s game will crown a new victor with Clemson out of the picture.

The debate was – who is it going to be?

Now, there are two things you can count on at a get-together like this: relentless trash talking.

“I think Sam Hartman is the Heisman out here,” a Wake Forest fan said.

And a battle of the bands pitting the best against the best.

But whoever comes out on top, one thing these fans can agree on:

“We’re going to win tomorrow,” a fan said.

“I agree,” another fan said.

There are a few tickets left but they’re going fast.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This "price increase notice" sign is posted at Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa.
Iconic Charlotte hamburger restaurant increases prices amid rising costs
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Buildings in Charlotte's Uptown
The future of uptown Charlotte and the Epicentre
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday.
‘America is moving again’: VP Harris promotes infrastructure law in Charlotte
The victim met someone on Snapchat who later demanded money from him.
Salisbury police warn of nude picture extortion scam

Latest News

Book Buyers, a popular used bookstore in Plaza Midwood, will soon be operating out of a new...
Plaza Midwood bookstore in search of new home after lease agreement ended
‘Doesn’t feel like December’: People in Charlotte enjoy holiday activities in 70 degree weather
‘Doesn’t feel like December’: People in Charlotte enjoy holiday activities in 70 degree weather
Shelby Co. homeless army veteran receives new service dog after previous found dead following...
Homeless veteran receives new service dog after previous found dead following controversial arrest
Update on COVID-19
Omicron variant detected in Ga. resident; currently in N.J.