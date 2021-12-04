CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of the ACC will be determined Saturday night in uptown Charlotte.

Pittsburgh Panthers play Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Fans of both schools were out in Charlotte ahead of the game, filling the city, and some enjoying a little trash talk.

Wake Forest fans were heavily outnumbered as Pitt fans came by the busload Friday night.

FanFest and other events on Friday surrounded the hype of the championship game.

As students at Wake Forest were turning the campus into a two-ply winter wonderland by chucking bathroom tissue everywhere in celebration, hundreds of Deacon fans poured out to FanFest in Center City to enjoy the atmosphere before the big ACC Championship.

Of course, they weren’t alone.

“Hail to PITT!,” said a Pittsburgh fan.

Wake Forest, Pittsburgh fans bring the energy ahead of ACC Championship Game in Charlotte (WBTV)

Panthers’ fans also rallied.

In fact, Pitt fans told WBTV that every bus and plane seat have been taken, and if you want to see the game, you’ve got to make the seven-hour drive.

“I don’t want to jinx it, but we’re so confident,” a Pittsburgh fan said. “We already have reservations for Atlanta in hopes Pitt wins and goes to the Peach Bowl.”

Some fans didn’t even have a dog in the fight.

“Go Syracuse,” a FanFest attendee said.

Saturday’s game will crown a new victor with Clemson out of the picture.

The debate was – who is it going to be?

Now, there are two things you can count on at a get-together like this: relentless trash talking.

“I think Sam Hartman is the Heisman out here,” a Wake Forest fan said.

And a battle of the bands pitting the best against the best.

But whoever comes out on top, one thing these fans can agree on:

“We’re going to win tomorrow,” a fan said.

“I agree,” another fan said.

There are a few tickets left but they’re going fast.

