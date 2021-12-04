NC DHHS Flu
Pilot Mountain wildfire fully contained

The fire burned for a week
Pilot Mountain Wildfire Saturday night
Pilot Mountain Wildfire Saturday night(RD Hill)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire in the North Carolina Highlands that burned more than 1,00 acres of land is now 100 percent contained, according to the N.C. Forest Service.

The Grindstone fire in the Pilot Mountain State Park started Nov. 27 from a campfire in an undesignated area. About 1,050 acres were scorched from the blaze, which burned until Dec. 4.

Pilot Mountain wildfire burns 1,000+ acres, 80 percent contained
The Forest Service warns that smoke will still remain visible from the mountain from time to time.

Related: ‘Our firefighters have enough on their hands’: Pilot Mountain fire expected to burn for days

Crews will work on removing equipment from the area over the next few days.

Dry weather didn’t help the situation. With little to no rain across the region, the risk of wildfires has been increased.

The state released a burn ban Nov. 29 that is lasting until further notice.

Wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park in N.C. expands to 1000+ acres, 0% of fire contained
“It is fall wildfire season in North Carolina, and we are seeing wildfire activity increase due to dry conditions,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler in an issued statement. “With these ongoing conditions, a statewide burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading quickly. Our top priority is always to protect lives, property and forestland across the state.”

