Near record-warmth again today

First Alert in place for Wednesday
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After setting a record high temperature of 78 degrees in the Charlotte Metro area yesterday, temperatures are on their way to the 70s again today.

  • Near-record warmth Saturday
  • Cooler, mainly dry Sunday
  • First Alert: Wednesday

It was a cool start to the morning, but another quick warm-up is on the way for our Saturday. Expect much of the daytime hours to be spent in the upper 60s to middle 70s with partly sunny skies.

Weather the next few days
Weather the next few days(First Alert Weather)

Despite a front pushing to our south into Sunday, rain chances will remain minimal through the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will drop, however, and only reach the low 60s Sunday afternoon.

By the start of the work and school week, we’ll be tracking another cold front that will bring a good chance of rain to the mountains Monday afternoon. Rain chances diminish quickly, however, and only a few showers remain possible as the front advances through the Piedmont.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Tuesday before an unsettled pattern arrives mid-week. A First Alert is in place for Wednesday as confidence continues to increase that we see impactful rainfall across the region.

Best chance of rain is Wednesday
Best chance of rain is Wednesday(First Alert Weather)

Although timing/amount updates are likely in the coming days, over an inch of much needed rainfall does look possible. Some parts of the area could even see up to two inches of rain. We’ll be watching yet another opportunity for rainfall in the extended forecast...

Stay tuned and have a great weekend!

- Rachel Coulter

