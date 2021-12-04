NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What started as an attempt to get rid of household pests ended with a $1 million home going up in flames.

It happened last month, about an hour west of Baltimore, Maryland, but fire officials just released the cause.

They say the homeowners were trying to smoke out a snake infestation and the coals were too close to combustible materials.

The fire started in the basement and quickly spread through each floor.

No injuries were reported as no one was at home when the fire started.

The status of the snakes is unknown.

The house, which was recently purchased for $1.8 million, has sustained more than a $1 million worth of damage.

Officials deemed the fire as an accident.

Fire officials advise homeowners to call a professional if there is infestation at the home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This "price increase notice" sign is posted at Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa.
Iconic Charlotte hamburger restaurant increases prices amid rising costs
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Buildings in Charlotte's Uptown
The future of uptown Charlotte and the Epicentre
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday.
‘America is moving again’: VP Harris promotes infrastructure law in Charlotte
The victim met someone on Snapchat who later demanded money from him.
Salisbury police warn of nude picture extortion scam

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
Maryland homeowners burned down their home while attempting to rid the house of snakes.
Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes
Wake Forest, Pittsburgh fans bring the energy ahead of ACC Championship Game in Charlotte
Wake Forest, Pittsburgh fans bring the energy ahead of ACC Championship Game in Charlotte