NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lawsuit: Principal fired for diverse hiring, mask mandate

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A former North Carolina charter school principal says in a lawsuit that he was fired after two months for hiring a culturally diverse staff and his COVID-19 mask mandate.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Brian Bauer, who filed the lawsuit against Charter Schools USA, said he was hired to lead Cardinal Charter Academy, a tuition-free, K-8 public charter school in Cary, in mid-July, Charter Schools USA is the school’s parent company.

According to the lawsuit, Bauer was fired around Sept. 2, shortly after the start of the school year. An attorney for the school’s parent company said it can’t comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This "price increase notice" sign is posted at Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa.
Iconic Charlotte hamburger restaurant increases prices amid rising costs
The company calls it a line-item charge. It’s going to help Duke recoup the costs to repair...
Duke Energy to add new charge to bill
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Michael Alexander Bishop
Sheriff: Three arrested after tools, vehicle stolen from Lincolnton construction site
Kemberly Marshall
Woman arrested after passing out in Union Co. elementary school parking lot

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court while guarded by Indiana...
Four key Charlotte Hornets will miss playing time in NBA’s health and safety protocol
What was that mysterious streak in the nighttime sky above the Blue Ridge Mountains? (Fox...
What was that mysterious streak in the nighttime sky above the Blue Ridge Mountains?
Happy National Cookie Day!
National Cookie Day: Caroline, Rachel and Lileana battle it out in the kitchen
HoneyBear Bake Shop in Charlotte is offering holiday cookies at Saturday pop-up event
HoneyBear Bake Shop in Charlotte is offering holiday cookies at Saturday pop-up event