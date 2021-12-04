Kentucky family desperate for answers 6 months after daughter’s disappearance

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For six months, Betty Dixon has been anxiously waiting for a phone call where her daughter Kandi Gonzalez is on the other end of the line.

In June, Kandi disappeared from Floyd County. She was last seen in the Abbott Creek area.

“I mean it’s just devastating,” said Dixon. “Not just for me as her mom, but for her sister Sue, her brother Adam, her son Hendrix.”

Dixon says her grandson has really struggled without his mom. He’s always asking questions of when she is coming home, and often thinks he sees her when out in public.

“You know what’s really sad? With the holidays coming up and Christmas almost here, you know when you have a little kid, or you see a little child who is so excited that he’s going to see Santa Claus? My grandson Hendrix, he sees a blonde headed woman walking, when she turns around and he sees she’s not his mom, imagine that devastation.”

The family has spent the last six months going back and forth to Floyd County from Jessamine County to look for Kandi. They’ve held searches, hung flyers, all in hopes of finding answers and closure.

“Nobody, unless you’ve been in this situation, understands the grief a mother feels with their child missing,” said Kandi’s sister, Sue Abbott. “Every day I just want my mom’s heart to heal and not be broken. I want someone who knows where Kandi is to just speak up.”

Through the sleepless nights and days of wondering what happened to her daughter, Betty say she is holding onto her faith that Kandi is taken care of.

“Really the only way that I keep going is I put my trust in God. He is my strength right now, and leaning on my other kids. I don’t have anything else, you know other than no matter where she’s at, God is there with her and that he’ll never leave her no matter what’s going on.”

Kandi was last seen wearing a pink romper. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her 37th birthday is in two weeks.

Anyone with information about Kandi’s disappearance should contact the Pikeville post of Kentucky State Police.

There is a $10,000 reward for information the leads to Kandi.

