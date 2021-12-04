NC DHHS Flu
FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

