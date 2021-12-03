Woman arrested after passing out in Union Co. elementary school parking lot

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman found passed out in a Union County elementary school’s parking lot was arrested today on felony drug charges.

A school resource officer was told the woman, later identified as Kemberley Marshall, was unconscious inside a car at Fairview Elementary on Dec. 3. She regained consciousness after the SRO loudly called out to her.

Marshall was checked out by the officer and EMS. The officer found unprescribed schedule II narcotics.

She was found to be impaired. Marshall was arrested after she was medically cleared and charged with one count of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance.

“We are glad our SRO was in the right place at the right time to be able to work with UCPS staff to ensure the safety of our teachers and students. Our SRO’s take great pride in their assigned schools and go above and beyond on a daily basis,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey.

Deputies say Marshall didn’t enter the building or interact with any of the students.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.