NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Why would he take a gun to school?’: Parents concerned after student brings gun to Lumberton elementary school

(KEYC News Now)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Parents and grandparents are concerned after the school district said an 8-year-old student brought a gun to a Lumberton elementary school.

Dr. Glen Burnette with the Public Schools of Robeson County said the 8-year-old was on the playground at Knuckles Elementary School and showed another student the gun.

The second student told a teacher and the teacher recovered the firearm. The teacher then informed the principal and the principal alerted the school resource officer about the gun, Burnette explained.

Burnette said that the school district is concerned about the number of guns that have been found on school campuses this semester but they are doing everything they can to keep students and staff members safe.

Barbara McLaurin’s grandson attends Knuckles Elementary School. She said that all she can do at this point is to assure her grandson that he is safe in the classroom.

“He said, ‘Grandma I’m scared. You know I’m scared to go back to school.’ I said, ‘Well, Trey, I’m pretty sure it’s safer to go back to school you know. You got good teachers and that take care of you and love you,’ McLaurin said.

McLaurin added that her grandson said, “Grandma, why would he take a gun to school, he’s just a little boy.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Burnette said that the student faces a 365-day suspension.

Some parents said they’re happy with the decision to suspend the student for a year, while others, like Queenetta London whose son goes to the elementary school, believes the punishment is too harsh for an 8-year-old child.

“He is not mature enough to know what to do with a gun and every child needs his education. No child left behind as they say,” London said.

There is an investigation underway into the gun being brought on the campus. No charges have been filed in the case.

This is the 6th gun found on a school campus in the Public Schools of Robeson County district, and the second one on an elementary school campus.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This "price increase notice" sign is posted at Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa.
Iconic Charlotte hamburger restaurant increases prices amid rising costs
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Buildings in Charlotte's Uptown
The future of uptown Charlotte and the Epicentre
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday.
‘America is moving again’: VP Harris promotes infrastructure law in Charlotte
The victim met someone on Snapchat who later demanded money from him.
Salisbury police warn of nude picture extortion scam

Latest News

Wake Forest, Pittsburgh fans bring the energy ahead of ACC Championship Game in Charlotte
Wake Forest, Pittsburgh fans bring the energy ahead of ACC Championship Game in Charlotte
Book Buyers, a popular used bookstore in Plaza Midwood, will soon be operating out of a new...
Plaza Midwood bookstore in search of new home after lease agreement ended
Shelby Co. homeless army veteran receives new service dog after previous found dead following...
Homeless veteran receives new service dog after previous found dead following controversial arrest
Update on COVID-19
Omicron variant detected in Ga. resident; currently in N.J.
People holding their craft beer at Town Brewing Company
Craft beer lovers will likely see prices increase soon