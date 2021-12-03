‘Why would he take a gun to school?’: Parents concerned after student brings gun to Lumberton elementary school

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Parents and grandparents are concerned after the school district said an 8-year-old student brought a gun to a Lumberton elementary school.

Dr. Glen Burnette with the Public Schools of Robeson County said the 8-year-old was on the playground at Knuckles Elementary School and showed another student the gun.

The second student told a teacher and the teacher recovered the firearm. The teacher then informed the principal and the principal alerted the school resource officer about the gun, Burnette explained.

Burnette said that the school district is concerned about the number of guns that have been found on school campuses this semester but they are doing everything they can to keep students and staff members safe.

Barbara McLaurin’s grandson attends Knuckles Elementary School. She said that all she can do at this point is to assure her grandson that he is safe in the classroom.

“He said, ‘Grandma I’m scared. You know I’m scared to go back to school.’ I said, ‘Well, Trey, I’m pretty sure it’s safer to go back to school you know. You got good teachers and that take care of you and love you,’ McLaurin said.

McLaurin added that her grandson said, “Grandma, why would he take a gun to school, he’s just a little boy.”

Burnette said that the student faces a 365-day suspension.

Some parents said they’re happy with the decision to suspend the student for a year, while others, like Queenetta London whose son goes to the elementary school, believes the punishment is too harsh for an 8-year-old child.

“He is not mature enough to know what to do with a gun and every child needs his education. No child left behind as they say,” London said.

There is an investigation underway into the gun being brought on the campus. No charges have been filed in the case.

This is the 6th gun found on a school campus in the Public Schools of Robeson County district, and the second one on an elementary school campus.

