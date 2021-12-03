NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman charged after baby girl left in shopping cart at Northport Walmart, mother located

Melissa A. Smith
Melissa A. Smith(Northport PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Northport Police Department Investigators say they located the mother of the infant abandoned in a shopping cart at Walmart.

Police say the infant’s mother is 37-year-old Bethany Joy Boothe.

Bethany Joy Boothe, 37.
Bethany Joy Boothe, 37.(Source: Northport Police)

Boothe was interviewed and taken into custody on an outstanding writ with the City of Northport for a traffic offense, according to police.

Additional criminal charges are pending for Boothe and Melissa Smith regarding the abandonment of the infant. Police say Smith is an acquaintance of Boothe.

Northport Police are questioning a woman after they said she left a baby girl in a shopping cart at Walmart Thursday night.

Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter said officers got the call around 8:30 p.m. that a baby had been found alone and in a shopping cart at the store at 5710 McFarland.

When Northport Officers arrived, they located a 4.5-month-old baby girl in the care of employees inside the store near the jewelry department.

The baby girl was taken to DCH. The baby is okay and is now in the custody of DHR.

An investigation found Melissa A. Smith, 37, of Tuscaloosa, was pushing the shopping cart the baby was found in. It is not believed that Smith is the infant’s mother.

Smith was arrested on unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana II, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $17,500.00.

Northport Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the abandonment and identify and locate the mother of the child. Additional criminal charges may be pending.

divi discount

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This "price increase notice" sign is posted at Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa.
Iconic Charlotte hamburger restaurant increases prices amid rising costs
The company calls it a line-item charge. It’s going to help Duke recoup the costs to repair...
Duke Energy to add new charge to bill
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Michael Alexander Bishop
Sheriff: Three arrested after tools, vehicle stolen from Lincolnton construction site
Kemberly Marshall
Woman arrested after passing out in Union Co. elementary school parking lot

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Lawsuit: Principal fired for diverse hiring, mask mandate
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court while guarded by Indiana...
Four key Charlotte Hornets will miss playing time in NBA’s health and safety protocol
What was that mysterious streak in the nighttime sky above the Blue Ridge Mountains? (Fox...
What was that mysterious streak in the nighttime sky above the Blue Ridge Mountains?
Happy National Cookie Day!
National Cookie Day: Caroline, Rachel and Lileana battle it out in the kitchen
HoneyBear Bake Shop in Charlotte is offering holiday cookies at Saturday pop-up event
HoneyBear Bake Shop in Charlotte is offering holiday cookies at Saturday pop-up event