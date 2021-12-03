Tracking record setting temperatures for Friday, and rain chances ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures will return for Friday with possible record-setting high temperatures.

We are forecasting 76 degrees for Friday afternoon, and the current record high (in Charlotte) for December 3rd, is 75°, set in 1998.

The mountains can expect Friday afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Mild temperatures continue for the weekend with rain chances possible for next week.

Here’s what we are following this week:

Friday afternoon: Mid-70s around Charlotte, and mid-60s in the mountains.

Pleasant weekend ahead, with dry conditions.

A few rain showers Monday, with more rain possible Wednesday.

Jason Myers Thursday evening forecast (WBTV)

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with overnight low temperatures cooling into in the 40s across the piedmont and mountains.

Friday will be our warmest day in the week ahead, with high temperatures ranging from the mid-70s around Charlotte to mid-60s in the mountains. Mostly sunny skies will continue through the day.

Friday night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with overnight low temperatures cooling back into the 40s.

Saturday will be another mild day with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 70s around Charlotte, to upper 50s in the mountains.

A few sprinkles are possible for the mountains, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas on Saturday, yet the piedmont will just pick up on some extra cloud cover.

Sunday will be cooler, yet still above-average, with high temperatures in the lower 60s around Charlotte, and lower 50s in the mountains.

Scattered rain is possible for Monday with the best chance for rain staying west of I-85, and across the NC foothills and mountains. Monday will remain mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Tuesday is expected to stay dry, yet more rain chances develop for Wednesday into Thursday, which could be our next best chance for picking up on some much-needed rainfall.

There are still questions as to rainfall coverage and amounts, yet it’s something we will be tracking in the coming days.

Temperatures will cool back into the 50s Tuesday through Thursday around Charlotte, with 40s in the mountains.

Enjoy the milder temperatures while we have them!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

