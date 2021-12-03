NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sheriff: Three arrested after tools, vehicle stolen from Lincolnton construction site

More than $5,500 worth of tools were stolen
Michael Alexander Bishop
Michael Alexander Bishop(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were recently arrested in connection with the theft of tools from a Lincolnton construction site and a stolen vehicle.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Nov. 19 about tools being stolen from a work truck and another being stolen from the North Star construction site on Wilma Sigmon Road.

Locks on two toolboxes on the back of trucks had been drilled out and more than $5,500 of tools stolen.

The truck that was stolen had a GPS monitor, which pinged on the 400 block of Massapoag Road. When deputies got there, a white Ford Expedition drove slowly by. Its license plate came back a vehicle stolen out of Lincolnton.

Deputies found two people in the car later at a home off Crescent Court in Lincolnton.

One of the occupants, Michael Alexander Bishop, was charged with two counts each of larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was also charged with trespassing.

Deputies found another stolen car being driven by someone staying at the Crescent Court home.

RZ Pat Estep
RZ Pat Estep(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

That car was found at a traffic stop on Highway 27 West. RZ Pat Estep was driving and armed with a firearm. The car was stolen out of Gaston County. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Katherine Ruth Pell
Katherine Ruth Pell(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Katherine Ruth Pell was also in the car. She was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This "price increase notice" sign is posted at Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa.
Iconic Charlotte hamburger restaurant increases prices amid rising costs
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday.
‘America is moving again’: VP Harris promotes infrastructure law in Charlotte
The victim met someone on Snapchat who later demanded money from him.
Salisbury police warn of nude picture extortion scam
Buildings in Charlotte's Uptown
The future of uptown Charlotte and the Epicentre
Person killed in shooting in east Charlotte, police investigating homicide
Person killed in shooting in east Charlotte, police investigating homicide

Latest News

Elaina Lynn Marie Lanza
Albemarle toddler no longer reported missing
An incident involving pepper spray happened Friday morning at Harding University High School.
One detained after incident involving pepper spray at Harding University High, officials say
Amia Wingo was last seen by family on Nov. 18.
Police search for Gastonia woman last seen Nov. 18
The fire on Pogue Mountain has burned roughly 350 acres as of Thursday evening, forest service...
Pogue Mountain fire burns 350 acres; crews continue to battle flames