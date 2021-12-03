Sheriff: Three arrested after tools, vehicle stolen from Lincolnton construction site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were recently arrested in connection with the theft of tools from a Lincolnton construction site and a stolen vehicle.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Nov. 19 about tools being stolen from a work truck and another being stolen from the North Star construction site on Wilma Sigmon Road.

Locks on two toolboxes on the back of trucks had been drilled out and more than $5,500 of tools stolen.

The truck that was stolen had a GPS monitor, which pinged on the 400 block of Massapoag Road. When deputies got there, a white Ford Expedition drove slowly by. Its license plate came back a vehicle stolen out of Lincolnton.

Deputies found two people in the car later at a home off Crescent Court in Lincolnton.

One of the occupants, Michael Alexander Bishop, was charged with two counts each of larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was also charged with trespassing.

Deputies found another stolen car being driven by someone staying at the Crescent Court home.

That car was found at a traffic stop on Highway 27 West. RZ Pat Estep was driving and armed with a firearm. The car was stolen out of Gaston County. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Katherine Ruth Pell was also in the car. She was arrested on outstanding warrants.

