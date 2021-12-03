Police search for Gastonia woman last seen Nov. 18

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Gastonia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing last month.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, 28-year-old Amia Shada Wingo was last seen by family at her Mcintosh Street home on Nov. 18.

“Police and family are concerned for Wingo’s welfare,” authorities said.

She is listed as 5-foot-10 and 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark hair that may be colored burgundy.

Anyone with information on Wingo’s whereabouts is asked to call GPD detectives at (704) 836-0071.

