Pogue Mountain fire burns 350 acres; crews continue to battle flames

MARION, N.C. (WBTV) - Fires continue to burn Friday morning on Pogue Mountain.

Those flames have burned at roughly 350 acres in McDowell County since the fire started on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the fire has threatened about 10 structures, but none have been damaged.

Forest service officials said the fire was 70% contained as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

There are also no injuries and no evacuations yet.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

