NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Pogue Mountain fire burns 350 acres; crews continue to battle flames

Forest service officials said the fire was 70% contained as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 119 words with a read time of approximately 35 seconds.

MARION, N.C. (WBTV) - Fires continue to burn Friday morning on Pogue Mountain.

Those flames have burned at roughly 350 acres in McDowell County since the fire started on Tuesday, officials said.

Caption

Related: ‘Fear’: Large wildfire on Pogue Mountain in McDowell County burns over 100 acres, 30 percent contained

According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the fire has threatened about 10 structures, but none have been damaged.

Forest service officials said the fire was 70% contained as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

There are also no injuries and no evacuations yet.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This "price increase notice" sign is posted at Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa.
Iconic Charlotte hamburger restaurant increases prices amid rising costs
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday.
‘America is moving again’: VP Harris promotes infrastructure law in Charlotte
Buildings in Charlotte's Uptown
The future of uptown Charlotte and the Epicentre
The victim met someone on Snapchat who later demanded money from him.
Salisbury police warn of nude picture extortion scam
Person killed in shooting in east Charlotte, police investigating homicide
Person killed in shooting in east Charlotte, police investigating homicide

Latest News

Pogue Mountain fire burns 350 acres; crews continue to battle flames
Pogue Mountain fire burns 350 acres; crews continue to battle flames
The company calls it a line-item charge. It’s going to help Duke recoup the costs to repair...
Duke Energy to add new charge to bill
Crews were called to a crash on Interstate 85 South at the Interstate 77 on-ramp early Friday...
One injured after car overturns along I-85 S at I-77 N
‘It’s a blessing’: South Pointe Stallions dominate Beaufort, win SC state football title
‘It’s a blessing’: South Pointe Stallions dominate Beaufort, win SC state football title