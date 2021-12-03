Pleasant start to the weekend, with a First Alert for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly mornings and mild afternoons develop this weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated rain is possible for Monday, yet a First Alert has been issued for Wednesday with better chances for more widespread rain.

This is what we are tracking this week:

Pleasant weekend ahead, with dry conditions.

A few rain showers Monday, mainly west of I-85.

First Alert Wednesday: Widespread rain is expected.

Jason Myers Friday evening forecast (WBTV)

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and chilly with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 40s across the piedmont and mountains.

Saturday afternoon will be mild with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 70s around Charlotte to upper 50s in the mountains. A few sprinkles are possible for the mountains, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas on Saturday, yet the piedmont will just pick up on some extra cloud cover.

Saturday night will feature partly cloudy skies, with low temperatures in the 40s by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will be cooler, yet still above-average, with high temperatures in the lower 60s around Charlotte, and lower 50s in the mountains.

Isolated rain is possible for Monday, with the best chance for rain staying west of I-85, and across the NC foothills and mountains. Monday will remain mild, with high temperatures near 70° for Charlotte, with lower 50s in the mountains.

Tuesday is expected to stay dry overall, with partly cloudy skies and cool afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s for the piedmont, and lower 40s in the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday, to highlight higher chances for more widespread rain. Wednesday will remain cool with the lower 50s in the piedmont and upper 40s in the mountains. Rain is expected to develop through the day, so you will need some rain gear.

Drier weather looks to return for Thursday and Friday with lower 60s for Thursday and mid-60s for Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

