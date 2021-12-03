Plea deal reached in Jacksonville murder over $20 debt

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man was sentenced for killing another man in a shooting over $20.

Malcolm Lambert entered an Alford plea to second degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property Friday morning.

An Alford plea is where a defendant agrees there is enough evidence to convict him but actually doesn’t admit guilt.

Leroy Quinn of Jacksonville was gunned down at Liberty Crossing Apartments on Carmen Avenue on the night of November 19th, 2018.

Prosecutors said that Lambert went to Quinn’s apartment and demanded $20 that had been owed him for about a week. When Lambert talked to Quinn at his front door, witnesses said that Quinn was holding a BB gun, refused to pay the debt, and closed the door after arguing.

Investigators said that Lambert later returned with four people. Three of them stayed in front of the apartment while Lambert and another person when behind it.

Once in the back, investigators said that Lambert fired four shots at the apartment one of which hit Quinn in the heart killing him.

Police said that Quinn’s body was found by his mother two hours later in the living room where he had collapsed.

The D.A. agreed to dismiss the first-degree murder charge and recommend Lambert be sentenced to prison for 18 to 23 years.

“It’s just a completely senseless crime,” Ernie Lee, district attorney for Onslow County said.

“It makes no sense that someone would kill someone over $20. But that’s what happened. It’s played out repeatedly not only in this state but in this nation on a yearly basis. And it’s just absolutely ridiculous that people have no regard for human life. Again, $20. And as a result of that, we now have two families that have been devastated to the extent that one son is in prison and another son is deceased.”

