‘It’s a blessing’: South Pointe Stallions dominate Beaufort, win SC state football title

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – The South Pointe Stallions of Rock Hill are waking up Friday morning as South Carolina State 4A champions.

In their state title game Thursday night in Columbia, the Stallions dominated the Beaufort Eagles. The final score was 41-7.

“We stuck together through it all,” head coach Devonte Holloman said.

“This is our dream ever since ninth grade. We finally got it done. It’s a blessing,” quarterback Zavieon McCrorey said.

To make the win even sweeter, this is now the Stallions’ seventh state title.

