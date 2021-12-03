Increased cost of chicken impacts restaurants and consumers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, or your favorite restaurant, a jump in prices has probably given you sticker shock.

Consider the skyrocketing cost of chicken. The USDA reports the price of chicken wings is up 35% from last year, and the price of chicken breasts has doubled.

Supply chain issues and inflation are having a big impact on our wallets, and the owner and customers of Chicken ‘n Ribs on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte are seeing that firsthand with chicken prices.

“It usually goes up and come down, but now it just continues to rise,” said Jermaine Blackmon, the owner of Chicken ’n Ribs.

Blackmon adds the cost of chicken for his business has increased by 125 percent – this as he’s trying to keep his business in the green.

“Some months we’ve been in the red, some months we just break even. We’ve been blessed to still have a good, loyal customer base and they’ve been treating us good, so we’re going to try to continue to treat them good,” said Blackmon.

Chicken ‘n Ribs customer base continues to be loyal, although it had to increase prices twice this year.

“Just because prices get raised, I’m not going to stop coming. For one, the food is good and I love to eat, so I’m going to keep coming,” said Jessica Johnson, “A the end of the day, I’m going to still come to support the businesses.”

Most customers understand the price increase because they’re seeing it in other restaurants and at the grocery store.

“Part of a chicken like a chicken wing, or like the drumettes you could get for about $5, it about tripled that price, you about to pay maybe $17 for about 10 pieces of chicken,” said Rickey Robinson.

Chicken ‘n Ribs understand customers are dealing with a lot right now.

Blackmon added “we try to do it in moderations just to ease it to the customers because they’re going through a hard time too, with COVID and things of that nature, we just do it in moderation.

“For now, we’re going to hold on as much as we can, and if I have to I’ll have to increase prices again because if I don’t, I’ll be out of business,” said Blackmon.

