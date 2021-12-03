NC DHHS Flu
One detained after incident involving pepper spray at Harding University High, officials say

An incident involving pepper spray happened Friday morning at Harding University High School.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials were alerted to an incident involving pepper spray Friday morning at a Charlotte high school.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the incident with the pepper spray took place at Harding University High School. District officials said there were no life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers were called to the school shortly before 7:30 a.m. after getting reports of a fight.

According to officers, one person has been detained as a result of an assault. The investigation is ongoing.

The school had a modified lockdown after the pepper spray incident, but CMS officials said that was a scheduled safety screening unrelated to what happened.

Earlier this week, a gun was found in a backpack following a fight at Harding University High.

That fight prompted a lockdown and ended with two minors being charged for their involvement.

Since the school year began, nearly 100 weapons have been found on CMS campuses, including guns, knives, box cutters, and tasers.

At least 17 guns have been found on multiple CMS campuses since Aug. 26.

