Iconic Charlotte hamburger restaurant increases prices amid rising costs

This "price increase notice" sign is posted at Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa.
This "price increase notice" sign is posted at Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa.(WBTV)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As inflation prices continue to impact food items, a Charlotte staple is having to adjust their prices.

Brooks’ Sandwich House has been serving the Queen City since 1973.

As of this week, they’ve had to increase menu prices. Owner David Brooks says it is needed to stay open during this inflation period.

“The scarcity is so bad now, that I probably spend an extra 50 miles a day in my truck trying to find our products. I’m thankful to know people I can rely on to get my stuff,” Brooks said. “It’s just staying above the curve, that’s all. Go in the grocery store, see what a pound of hamburger is. See what a beef hotdog is. That will tell you right there that we’re staying right above the cut line.”

That cut line continues to impact businesses, both small and large.

“For instance, cooking oil is going up almost 150 percent and the gloves that we wear, they’ve gone up 125 percent. Now, meat prices and stuff, yes they’ve gone up but at least they’ve stabilized to one point, you know, where I don’t have to worry so much about how much I had to pay but at least I can find the product,” Brooks said.

Since changing the menu prices, Brooks says customers have stood by them.

“I want them to be part of this and know what’s going on. They just welcomed with open arms,” he said.

Those open arms have kept his family going, even when tragedy struck almost two years ago. David’s brother and co-owner, Scott, was murdered during an attempted robbery.

“We had a vigil out here. And there was over 300 people in this parking lot alone. And just people come in from nowhere that knew who I was, and just wanted to support family. And you know, that’s helped me in my soul search and that’s what just kept us alive to this point and it still does. So you know, I’m here to stay for a while,” he added.

