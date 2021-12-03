‘I need to do something:’ CMS student pursuing career in medicine, says more minorities are needed in STEM field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 1700 students, Phillip O’ Berry Academy of Technology concentrates on STEM education to prepare the next generation of engineers, doctors, and scientists.

“My entire high school career has been focused on pursuing a career in medicine,” said senior Sydney Tillman.

Tillman is involved in the program HEROES which helps teens discover their path in the medical field.

She took a liking to orthopedic surgery after seeing her uncle recover from a car accident.

Tillman wants to be an orthopedic surgeon, not only to help in the operating room but also overcome bias in the medical field.

“Different prejudices are that embedded into the medical community attack Black people and people of color, Latinos, Asians, everyone. It’s unfair and I feel like I need to do something,” Tillman said.

Tillman says another motivating factor was seeing her father be diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

A 2021 report from The Pew Research Center states only 9 percent of STEM workers are Black people compared to 8 percent of Hispanic people and 67 percent of White people.

In contrast to those career statistics, Phillip O’ Berry, more than 1100 students are Black and nearly 600 are Hispanic - Tillman says the diversity not only shows self-representation but provides her with diverse perspectives.

“Phillip O’Berry is predominately Black, predominantly Latino across the entire board,” Tillman said.

When it comes to her education, she says her teachers make all the difference in supporting her goals.

“I’d say there’s some diversity. There’s a very diverse range of teachers and I appreciate teachers of different cultural backgrounds because it makes me feel more comfortable to express my ideas,” she said.

Tillman applied to over 15 colleges and universities and says her first choice is Howard University where she plans to complete the six-year B.S./M.D. program.

