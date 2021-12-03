First Alert: Record warmth expected Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s are on the way as we wrap up the work and school week, while cooler and more unsettled conditions arrive next week.

Record warm temperatures today

Mild, mainly dry weekend ahead

First Alert in place for next Wednesday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Yesterday was already warm and above average, but today will be even warmer. High temperatures will likely reach the mid to upper 70s, topping out around 76° in the Charlotte area. That would take us one degree above the record high temperature of 75° set back in 1998.

High temperatures will likely reach the mid-upper 70s, topping out around 76° in the Charlotte area. (Source: WBTV)

Highs will reach the 70s Saturday as well, but we will notice more cloud cover. By Sunday, slightly cooler temperatures will work into the region as a front pushes to the south. Only a very isolated shower chance is in the forecast all weekend long.

Starting off next week, another cold front will swing through, bringing a good chance of rain to the mountains, but only a few showers over the Charlotte Metro area. Though rain chances aren’t as impressive with that cold front, we will notice the temperature drop behind it as we drop back to normal for the rest of the work and school week.

By mid-week, a more unsettled pattern looks to unfold and rain chances look likely Wednesday. One to two inches of much-needed rainfall will be possible and a First Alert is in place. Stay tuned for frequent timing and amount updates as we get closer!

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.