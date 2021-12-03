Duke Energy to add new charge to bill

This article has 171 words with a read time of approximately 51 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – People who get their utilities from Duke Energy are going to see a new charge on their bill starting this month.

The company calls it a line-item charge. It’s going to help Duke recoup the costs to repair equipment stemming from storms in 2018 and 2019.

This will apply to the 3.5 million customers across the state.

Back in 2019, the state legislature approved Duke’s request to issue bonds to help them cover those storm-related costs to rebuild the electrical system and repair transformers and other equipment. The total cost is $1.6 billion.

The average Duke Energy customer in the Charlotte area will only be charged about 49 cents more per month. For those who fall under Duke Energy Progress, which covers Raleigh, Wilmington, and Asheville, they will have to pay nearly $2.50 more a month. That’s due to the damage from those storms being much worse in those areas.

This new charge is in addition to one customers already are paying for renewable energy initiatives.

