‘Doesn’t feel like December’: People in Charlotte enjoy holiday activities in 70 degree weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday shaped up to be a very merry, very warm day in Charlotte.

Despite the unusual temperatures, some people still spent the day getting in the holiday spirit.

The skating rink at Johnson C Smith University is not actual ice, which comes in handy on a smoldering December day.

“It’s actually pretty cool,” student Isaiah Anderson told WBTV.

What is not cool, are the temperatures.

That was not stopping people from heading out to pick out the perfect Frasier Fir at The Darrell Simpson Family Christmas Tree Lot on Kings Drive.

“I think you can enjoy it no matter what the temperature is so warm or cold we love Christmas,” shopper Fred Perrino said.

Even with the sun beating down, the holly jolly spirit lives on.

“The smell of the trees is enough to make anyone feel festive,” Laura Hain said.

Glenda Strong told WBTV she shops for a tree on Kings Drive every year and looks forward to warmer decorating tonight.

“You don’t have to worry about freezing when you put up the Christmas lights, that’s for sure,” Glenda Strong said.

The Simpson family is thankful the warmth is bringing out a mid-day rush.

“Cold weather, hot weather, we like booming business so we’ll take it however it comes,” Eric Simpson said.

Even if it means adding extra protection over the evergreens.

“If it gets too much direct sunlight when it’s hot it will burn some of them, so we have to put shade cloth on some of them as you can see, but overall they hold up pretty well,” Simpson said.

