Crash blocks both lanes of I-77 on-ramp from I-85 South in north Charlotte

This article has 84 words with a read time of approximately 25 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash on Interstate 85 South at the Interstate 77 on-ramp early Friday morning in north Charlotte has blocked the ramp.

WBTV’s current traffic conditions map shows the entry ramp to I-77 from southbound I-85 is blocked both ways due to a rolled-over vehicle.

According to Medic, one person was taken to CMC Main.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.