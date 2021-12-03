NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crash blocks both lanes of I-77 on-ramp from I-85 South in north Charlotte

According to Medic, one person was taken to CMC Main.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 84 words with a read time of approximately 25 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash on Interstate 85 South at the Interstate 77 on-ramp early Friday morning in north Charlotte has blocked the ramp.

WBTV’s current traffic conditions map shows the entry ramp to I-77 from southbound I-85 is blocked both ways due to a rolled-over vehicle.

According to Medic, one person was taken to CMC Main.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday.
‘America is moving again’: VP Harris promotes infrastructure law in Charlotte
Buildings in Charlotte's Uptown
The future of uptown Charlotte and the Epicentre
The victim met someone on Snapchat who later demanded money from him.
Salisbury police warn of nude picture extortion scam
Person killed in shooting in east Charlotte, police investigating homicide
Person killed in shooting in east Charlotte, police investigating homicide
James Harold Smith
Gaston County police identify homicide victim found in 1979

Latest News

Crash on I-85 southbound blocks both lanes of I-77 on-ramp
Crash blocks both lanes of I-77 on-ramp from I-85 South in north Charlotte
The situation is unfolding near the intersection of The Plaza and Plaza Walk Drive.
Road reopens after Fire near The Plaza in Charlotte, officials say
Generic police lights
Two men killed in Lancaster DUI crash identified
Crews were on the scene of a crash at Albemarle Road in east Charlotte that brought down power...
Crash on Albemarle Road brings down power lines