Are you building rapport all wrong? Here’s how you can fix it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether it’s a job interview, an investigative interview, or a doctor-patient interview, you want to build rapport.

But what’s the best way to do that?

Some new research has found what you might think is helping you is actually doing more damage.

We’ve got three things to know.

Thing one is how this research was done.

It was conducted at the University of Georgia.

The same person interviewed 80 people about their personal histories.

But he interviewed them four different ways.

One group was interviewed using verbal commonalities.

He would give stories and information about his own life to show some common ground.

The second group was interviewed using a technique called mirroring. Basically, you imitate someone’s body postures and movements.

For the third group, he combined both verbal commonalities and mirroring.

And for the fourth group, he didn’t use either strategy.

Then, after all of those interviews, the people had to rate how willing they were to continue discussions with him.

That was an indicator of rapport.

Thing two is what happened.

People who were interviewed using verbal commonalities were the most willing to keep talking.

The people who were interviewed using mirroring, or using no techniques, were about the same.

And the people who were interviewed using both techniques had the lowest rapport.

Why is that?

The lead researchers say using both techniques together might seem fake.

Someone might notice you’re really trying to build rapport with them - so it immediately backfires.

So how can you use verbal commonalities to your advantage?

That’s thing three.

Make sure you’re actively listening - be nodding, smiling, or showing facial reactions.

Think of questions based on what the person is saying.

Write down things they say that you want to talk about more or show you relate to.

And be responsive.

If someone pauses, they may want you to pick up the conversation from there.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.