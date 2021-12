ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2 year old reported missing from Albemarle has been found.

Albemarle police reported Elaina Lynn Marie Lanza missing around 11 a.m. Friday.

*************UPDATE************** The missing person has been located and is safe. Thanks for the communities help.... Posted by Albemarle Police Department on Friday, December 3, 2021

Police told WBTV about two hours later her mother told police she was in South Carolina.

She is now with law enforcement.

