What will infrastructure bill mean for North Carolina?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the specifics of how the money will be spent haven’t been decided, much of the money from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed on a bipartisan vote in Congress and was signed earlier this month by President Joe Biden, will go towards funding projects in North Carolina. Replacement and improvement of roads and bridges will total more than $7.5 billion over the next five years.

There is significant roadwork ahead as a result of the Infrastructure Bill. At a road project that has been underway for weeks on Highway 152 and Old Concord Road in Rowan County, store manager Alex Isenhour says that while the project has been an inconvenience at times for drivers, he sees the long term benefit.

“It’ll give better flow of traffic through here and it will give safer traffic flow through here,” Isenhour said.

That project is not part of the new infrastructure package, but it is similar to what will be seen across the state over the next five years.

State maintained roads will be repaved, bridges repaired or replaced. DOT says it can’t give specifics yet.

“We appreciate that our federal leaders understand the value and need for reliable transportation infrastructure that gets people to work, to health care or educational opportunities. While we don’t yet know which specific projects will benefit from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds, they will help us offset some cost increases impacting material, right of way and labor costs and support our efforts to build resilient infrastructure and enhance all our transportation modes,” said Jen Thompson of NCDOT.

Among other items, the bill includes:

- $460 for airport infrastructure over the next five years

-$1.1 billion to improve water system infrastructure over the next five years

-$910 million for public transportation and mass transit over the next five years

-$100 million to expand broadband access for an estimated 424,000 North Carolinians who currently lack access to high-speed internet

-$32 million for wildfire prevention

“What we’re doing with Build Back Better is saying we need to me the needs of working families,” said Vice President Kamala Harris in Charlotte on Thursday.

And even in our politically charged climate, this bill had bipartisan support.

“This looks like the first piece of bipartisan legislation for this entire administration. I’m glad they could work together and for something that’s pragmatic that will help the citizens,” said Rob Richardson, visiting friends in Kannapolis. “It’s good to finally see them get something done.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.